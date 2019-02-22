Doris McBrideJuly 24, 1933 - Feb. 19, 2019Doris Webb McCaig McBride, 85, went into the arms of her savior on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.Doris was born on July 24, 1933 in Crawford, TX. to John and Mary Margaret Webb.She married Marvin McCaig on February 27, 1949. They had seven children and were married for 36 years until the passing of Marvin on February 7, 1986. She met and married Raymond McBride on October 30, 1987 and was together for 26 years until his passing on August 15, 2016.She loved and is loved by her six surviving children, William McCaig and wife, Jan, Jessie Duhon and husband, Ray, Neal McCaig and wife, Judy, Darrel McCaig and wife, Marcie, Rebecca Rich and husband, Rod and Lloyd McCaig; 22 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death was one son, Joseph Wayne McCaig; four grandchildren, Joseph Scott, Bridgette Elaine, Stacey Jean, and Johnny Darrell.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
