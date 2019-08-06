Raymond McBayJan. 23, 1927 - Aug. 2, 2019Raymond Carry McBay, age 92, of Groesbeck, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Skilled Care in Mexia.Visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Richard Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Faulkenberry Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Christopher McBay, Stephen Bradley, Mark Bradley, Zene Renfroe, Steven Masters, and Ranjeev Teelock. Honorary pallbearers are Don McBay, Bill Richardson, and Joe Glen Comer.Raymond was born on January 23, 1927 to Bernard and Cleo Myrtle (Burleson) McBay in the Center Community of Limestone County. He attended elementary school in the LaSalle Community and graduated from Groesbeck High School. He furthered his education at Westminster College in Tehuanana. He taught school at Ben Hur and continued his education at Sam Houston State Teachers College.Raymond married Bobbie Nell Comer of Groesbeck on June 11, 1949. They moved to Huntsville for Raymond to complete his B.S. in Agriculture. Upon receiving his degree, he became a principal at Hubbard I.S.D. Raymond completed training at Texas A&M and began working for the United States Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. He spent his 30year career in North Texas as the District Conservationist for offices in McKinney, Van Alstyne, Denton, and Fort Worth.After retirement from the USDA-SCS, he and Bobbie returned to Groesbeck to continue his Limousine cattle operation which he truly enjoyed. His other interest included the LaSalle Cemetery where many of his family members were interred. For many years Raymond accepted a leadership role in administration of the LaSalle Cemetery Association. He was a member of the Groesbeck Church of Christ.Family activities were important to Raymond. He enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's school activities, sporting events, and Christmas gatherings. Later in life he became a Baylor football fan attending all the home games.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bobbie Nell McBay.He is survived by: son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Aleece McBay of Groesbeck; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Zene Renfroe of Corinth; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Steven Masters of Groesbeck; granddaughters, Alison Teelock and husband, Ranjeev, of Dallas, Falon Renfroe of Amarillo, Mikayla Renfroe of Plano, Kylee Masters of Groesbeck, and Madison Masters of Groesbeck; grandson, Christopher McBay and wife, Meagan, of Dallas; and great-grandson, Reece Teelock of Dallas.The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff of Skilled Care of Mexia and Reliant Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faulkenberry Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 464, Groesbeck, Texas 76642.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.