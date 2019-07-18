Milada MazanecJuly 14, 1934 - July 12, 2019Milada F. Mazanec, age 84, of West, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Milada was born July 14, 1934 in West, the daughter of Jerry and Rosie (Juroch) Holecek. She was a 1952 graduate of West High School. On August 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to Joe "Mike" Mazanec in West. Mike preceded her in death on August 12, 1992. Milada was the dietary manager for the West Community Hospital for over ten years before retiring in 2002. After her retirement she worked for Aderhold Funeral Home. She also had worked for West Independent School District, J. M. Wood Manufacturing, Burlington Mills in West, and West Dairy Queen. Milada was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West where she served on the Parish Council. She was also a member and past President of the Catholic Daughter of America Court #829, St. Anne's Altar Society, KJZT Society #11, RVOS Lodge 46, and SPJST Lodge #54. Milada enjoyed working in her flower garden, camping, embroidering and taking gambling trips to Louisiana. She especially loved spending time with her family. Her most precious occupation was wife, mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed.Milada was also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Theresa Wright and Melanie Mazanec; three brothers, Henry Holecek, Larry Holecek, and L.A. Holecek; sister, Marcella George; and great-grandson, Hayden Beeson.Survivors include her children, Michael Mazanec and wife, Karen, of Georgetown, Kathleen McQuitty and husband, Timothy, of Mesa, AZ, Frances Beeson and husband, Gary, of Houston, and Jerry Mazanec and wife, Sharon, of Ft. Worth; sister, Mary Ann Hykel and husband, Harry Lee; sisters-in-law, Molly Holecek and Veronica "Bunny" Holecek; grandchildren, Brandon Mazanec and wife, Kristin, Macon Mazanec and wife, Jenna, Jason Mazanec and wife, Leisha, Michael Wright and wife, Koryn, David Wright and wife, Michelle, Jordan Wright, Jeremy Beeson and wife, Natalie, John Beeson and wife, Lacey, and Karmen McQuitty and partner, Emily Schloesser; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption Building Fund and St. Mary's School. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
