Donald R. Mayo Sr.July 31, 1925 - Sept. 11, 2018Donald R. Mayo, Sr., 93, passed away, September 11, 2018, at Arlington Memorial Hospital, in Arlington, Texas. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 15, at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor Bob Rainey officiating.Don was born and raised in Ironwood, Michigan. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in October 1943 and was honorably discharged in October 1945. Don was married to Pat Abbott Mayo from 1945 until Pat's death in 1991. Don was married to Eula Simmons Mayo from 1992 until Eula's death in 2012. Don worked in accounting and financial positions at CertainTeed Corp for 40 years and retired in 1987. He enjoyed traveling, singing in his church choir and barbershop quartets, and playing golf.Don was preceded in death by his wives, his siblings - seven sisters and two brothers.Don is survived by his son, Don Mayo, Jr., and wife, Laurel; daughter, Sue Mayo Kohler and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Mick Kohler, Kelly Kohler Smith, Aaron Mayo, Colin Mayo, and Zachary Mayo; and eight great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial offering to a local charity, such as Habitat for Humanity, an Alzheimer's organization, or Hospice care organization.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

