Bettye Wemple Mayo August 29, 1925 - June 10, 2020 Bettye Wemple Mayo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born August 29, 1925, in Waco, Texas to Mary and Edgar Wemple. She grew up in Waco and attended Waco High School, graduating in May 1943. On September 18, 1943, she married the love of her life, Carson E. Mayo, Jr., to whom she was married for 38 years. Former employers include Waco Chevrolet, S.A.M.S.O. (San Antonio Machine Supply Co.), Smith Pump Co. and Triple D. Pump Co, from where she retired. Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Dorothy Rutherford of Arizona, Mary Gene Martin McWhirter of Dallas, and Gloria Ann Hicks of Midland; brother-in-law, Elwood Rutherford; and nephew, Jimmy Rutherford. She is survived by her son, Randy Mayo and wife, Meresa of Golinda; granddaughter, Kelly Endsley and husband, Micah; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Caleb Endsley, all of Pittsburgh; Kelly's mother, Judy Schroeder of Speegleville; and many nieces and nephews. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
