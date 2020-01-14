Pattye Royal MayfieldNov. 04, 1934 - Jan. 06, 2020Pattye Royal Mayfield passed away, January 6, 2020. A private inurnment will be held at Waco Memorial Park.Pattye was born November 4, 1934. She married Marshall David Mayfield on August 4, 1956. Pattye served in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed spending time and making memories with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Mayfield and son, Jim David Mayfield. She is survived by her children, Marshall Lee Mayfield and Patrice Ann Reid; grandchildren, Michael, Charles Patrick and Christopher.
