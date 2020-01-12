Pattye Royal MayfieldNov. 4, 1934 - Jan. 6, 2020Pattye Royal Mayfield passed away, January 6, 2020. A private inurnment will be held at Waco Memorial Park.Pattye was born November 4, 1934. She married Marshall David Mayfield August 4, 1956. Pattye served in the US Air Force and enjoyed spending time and making memories with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Marshall Lee Mayfield, Patrice Ann Reid and Jim David Mayfield; grandchildren, Michael, Charles, Christopher and Patrick.
