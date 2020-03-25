Beverly Frierson Mayfield Sept. 4, 1936 - March 18, 2020 Beverly Frierson Mayfield, 83, of Waco, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Regent Care Center in Woodway. A private burial service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. She was born September 4, 1936, in Waco, to Charles and Bernice (Lipka) Frierson. While growing up in Waco she attended Sanger Avenue Elementary, West Junior High, and graduated from The Waco High School in 1954. It was in 1955 on an arranged blind date that Beverly met Dan Mayfield, Jr., of Waco. The following year they married on August 10, 1956, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Their marriage spanned over 57 years until Dan's death in 2013. They had two children, Melisa and Dan III. During the early years of their marriage, Beverly took great pleasure in being a stay-at-home mother, tending to the needs of the children's many school and social activities while supporting her husband in his law practice until his retirement from Sheehy, Lovelace and Mayfield, PC, in 2007. She found joy in serving the local community through the Junior League of Waco, Waco Cotton Palace Pageant, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Historic Waco Foundation, Waco Symphony, and Waco Art Center. After her children were grown, she was the proprietor of Kaleidoscope Children's Wear with her first shop in Sironia of Waco and later at Magnolias in Salado. Beverly loved all things Waco, especially Baylor University, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, and the Waco Cotton Palace Pageant. As a loyal Baylor Bear, she and her husband were long time Baylor Bear Foundation Members and season ticket holders to Baylor football games for nearly 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; father, Charles Frierson; and mother, Bernice Frierson. She is survived by her daughter, Melisa Mayfield Bennett and husband, Jamey; son, Dan Mayfield III and wife, Danni; brother, Charles Wayne "Buddy" Frierson; grandchildren, Morgan Bennett Fries and husband, Jonathan, Daniel Mayfield IV, and Matthew Grayson. Beverly is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jeannette Mayfield Kelley of Temple; and brother-in-law, Judge Alan Mayfield and his wife, Robin, of China Spring. Her children want to thank Paula Ripley, Beverly's kind and loyal caregiver for the past five years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, 517 Columbus Ave., Waco, TX, 76701; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 601 Columbus, Waco, TX, 76701; or the charity of your choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
