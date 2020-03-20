Beverly Frierson Mayfield

Sept. 4, 1936 - March 18, 2020

Beverly Mayfield, 83, of Waco, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Regent Care Center of Woodway. Eternal rest grant to her, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Services are pending.

