Beverly Frierson Mayfield
Sept. 4, 1936 - March 18, 2020
Beverly Mayfield, 83, of Waco, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Regent Care Center of Woodway. Eternal rest grant to her, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Services are pending.
