Toni Mayes Aug. 11, 1963 - March 12, 2020 Toni Rene Mayes passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Pastor Albert Fuentes officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room. Toni was born August 11, 1963, in Waco, Texas, to Charlotte Stephens Taylor. Toni attended Waco schools, cosmetology school and technical college. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her friends, and she loved rescuing animals. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles "Pop" and Marguerite "Nanny" Stephens of Waco; and by her favorite dog, Gracie. She is survived by mother, Charlotte Taylor and step-father, Robert Taylor of McKinney, Texas; brother, Troy Taylor and wife, Sondra Taylor; niece, Sophia Taylor and nephew, Logan Taylor, all of Plano, Texas; Aunt Carla Stephens of West, Texas and Uncle Ray Stephens of Katy, Texas; as well as numerous cousins and friends. Pallbearers are her cousins and friends. Honorary pallbearer is Uncle Ronnie Livingston of West, Texas. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
