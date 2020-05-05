Christine Mayberry Feb. 25, 1925 - May 1, 2020 Christine Mayberry passed away at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 6, at Rosemound Cemetery with Shane Mayberry officiating. Christine was born February 25, 1925, in Waco, Texas to Robert Gus and Inez Reimer. Christine married Wayne Mayberry in 1942. She was self-employed as a concessionaire for carnivals. Early in her life she attended Third Street Baptist Church and later, she attended Meadow Brook Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gus Reimer; mother, Inez Reimer; her husband of 61 years, Wayne Mayberry; her sister, Edna Giles; granddaughter, Christine Barton; grandson, Waylon Mayberry; brother-in-law, Harlan Williams; and niece, Vicky Reimer. She is survived by daughter, Waynette Porter; son, Gary Mayberry; daughter, Susan Lynch; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Man arrested, accused of sex assault of girl outside Waco school
-
Mike Copeland: New grocery store; Start Up Waco restart; Easy Gardener layoffs; Building permit roundup
-
Waco police: Arrests mark progress in stopping wave of shootings
-
Judge delays ruling on motion to unseal Chip Gaines' deposition
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.