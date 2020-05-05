Christine Mayberry Feb. 25, 1925 - May 1, 2020 Christine Mayberry passed away at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 6, at Rosemound Cemetery with Shane Mayberry officiating. Christine was born February 25, 1925, in Waco, Texas to Robert Gus and Inez Reimer. Christine married Wayne Mayberry in 1942. She was self-employed as a concessionaire for carnivals. Early in her life she attended Third Street Baptist Church and later, she attended Meadow Brook Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gus Reimer; mother, Inez Reimer; her husband of 61 years, Wayne Mayberry; her sister, Edna Giles; granddaughter, Christine Barton; grandson, Waylon Mayberry; brother-in-law, Harlan Williams; and niece, Vicky Reimer. She is survived by daughter, Waynette Porter; son, Gary Mayberry; daughter, Susan Lynch; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

