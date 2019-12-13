Ella Mae MaxwellDec. 18, 1921 - Dec. 8, 2019Ella Mae Maxwell, 97, passed away December 8, 2019, surround by her family. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, at Greater Mt. Olive B. C. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries