Juanita MavesSept. 18, 1931 - July 31, 2019Juanita Jean Maves (Donason), age 87, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in North Canton, Ohio.Loving Mother of Scott (Jean) and Dan and Julie (Michael). Proud Grandmother of Vonne (Andreas), McKensi, Liam, Ana Grace, and Faith. Preceded in death by former husband, William Roland Maves, Jr.Juanita was born on September 18, 1931, in Mills, Nebraska, to parents Clair and Ora (Kospari) Donason. Juanita had three siblings; Alma, Louis and Charley.Juanita spent her early life in Nebraska. She lived with her husband and children in Cheyenne, Wyoming until she retired from the IRS and moved to Hewitt, Texas. While living in Texas, she was active and made many friends at the YMCA as well as friends from her neighborhood. She moved to her daughter's home in North Canton, Ohio where she later passed away.Juanita Jean Maves was a strong beautiful woman loved by family and friends. She will be missed by many.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
