Jimmie Mauppin Dec. 3, 1956 - April 16, 2020 Jimmie Dewayne Mauppin, age 63, of Waco, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Providence Hospice Place. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 22, at Oakwood Cemetery with Father Ryan Higdon, pastor of St. Louis Catholic Church, officiating. Due to state mandates at this time, only ten family members will gather at gravesite, with others respecting social distancing guidelines from afar. Jimmie was born December 3, 1956, in Waco, to Joann Nichols Mauppin and Jimmie Mauppin, Sr. Due to his father being in the Air Force, they traveled and lived in many places including Okinawa, Japan. Upon his father's retirement from the USAF, his family moved back to Waco where he graduated from Connally High School in 1975. Jimmie made a career with the Waco Fire Department and retired as Captain after 33 years of service. When he was not at the station, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his passion was playing golf. He also enjoyed working part-time at Connally Golf Course over the years and was a proud member of The Professional Golfers' Association of America. Jimmie loved life, his family, and friends, and left an indelible impression on everyone he met. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Jimmie will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his servant's heart, kindness, and great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Mauppin; and his sister, Judy. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nancy Mauppin; daughter, Jessica Littlefield and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Liam and Caroline; mother, Jo Mauppin; sister, Jan Thomas and husband, Frank; and many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Providence and St. Catherine's nurses and especially the Providence Hospice Place nurses who gave him much care, respect, love and compassion in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice Place, 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX 76710, or a charity of your choice in Jimmie's name. Share a memory, send a message and sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
