Melissa MatusFeb. 3, 1959 - Jan. 23, 2020Melissa Marie Matus, 60, of Hutto, Texas, formerly of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, 809 LaClede St., Bellmead, TX, 76705, with Deacon Denver Crawley officiating. A lunch will follow the service at Geneva Hall, 740 N. Connally Dr., Elm Mott, TX, 76640.Melissa was born February 3, 1959, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Albin and Adele (Kolar) Matus Sr. of Bellmead.She is survived by her husband, Charlie Reither of Hutto, Texas; son, Scott Lewis of Georgetown; 2 grandchildren, Jesse Lewis and Emily Lewis; siblings, Milton Matus and wife, Mary Jean, Marsha Gerik and husband, Ronnie, Benny Matus and wife, Kim, and Monica Williamson and husband, Ken; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd., Austin, TX, 78759.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Matus, Melissa
To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Matus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.