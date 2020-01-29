Melissa MatusFeb. 3, 1959 - Jan. 23, 2020Melissa Marie Matus, 60, of Hutto, Texas, formerly of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, 809 LaClede St., Bellmead, TX, 76705, with Deacon Denver Crawley officiating. A lunch will follow the service at Geneva Hall, 740 N. Connally Dr., Elm Mott, TX, 76640.Melissa was born February 3, 1959, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Albin and Adele (Kolar) Matus Sr. of Bellmead.She is survived by her husband, Charlie Reither of Hutto, Texas; son, Scott Lewis of Georgetown; 2 grandchildren, Jesse Lewis and Emily Lewis; siblings, Milton Matus and wife, Mary Jean, Marsha Gerik and husband, Ronnie, Benny Matus and wife, Kim, and Monica Williamson and husband, Ken; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd., Austin, TX, 78759.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

