Clarence MatusJuly 21, 1936 - July 26, 2019Clarence Matus, age 83, of Bellmead, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellmead. Military Graveside Rites will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Mary's Cemetery near West, conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard.Clarence was born July 21, 1936, near West, the son of John and Elizabeth (Rothbauer) Matus. He attended schools in Penelope, Abbott, and West. Clarence served his country with the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957 on the USS Destroyer Allen Sumner. He was fortunate to be on the same ship with his lifelong friend, Luke Holecek. On July 1, 1961, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Nors in Abbott. Clarence was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the VFW Post #4819 in West. Clarence worked as a fabrication manager for Tymco for over 30 years before retiring in 2000. Prior to that he worked for Jerabek Motors, Westex Welding, Young Brothers, Slurry Seal and General Dynamics. Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. He loved spending time with his family.Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter, Monica Matus.Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Dorothy Matus; son, David Matus; daughter, Becky Montelongo and husband, Alex, all of Bellmead; brother, Albert Matus and wife, Cherrie; grandchildren, Andrea, Heaven, Anthony, Alejandra, Angelina, Eric and Jessica; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West V.F.W. Post 4819.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.