Adele MatusJune 26, 1925 - Sept. 23, 2018Adele (Kolar) Matus, age 93, of Bellmead, passed away, Sunday, September 23, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 7 p.m., Thursday, September 27, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, September 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Graveside services will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Fatima Cemetery in Abbott.Adele was born, June 26, 1925, in Hill County, the daughter of Emil and Josephine (Sulak) Kolar. She was a 1942 graduate of Aquilla High School prior to receiving a degree from 4-C Business College. On June 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Albin Matus Sr. in West. After 62 years of marriage, Albin preceded her in death on December 20, 2008. Adele was a wonderful homemaker to her children and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Adele enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, gardening, fishing, playing dominoes, dancing to Czech music with Albin, shopping, and was an avid Texas Rangers baseball fan. She also enjoyed her lap-loving pet Dottie. Adele cherished time with family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She had an amazing sense of humor. Adele was a charter member of Geneva Hall, a member of SPJST, a charter member of Court St. Joseph Church #1729 Catholic Daughters of the Americas, a member of the Altar Society, and played on the State Championship basketball team at Aquilla.Adele was preceded in death by her parents; children, Albin Matus Jr. and Mary Ann Nors; brothers, Henry Kolar, Milton Kolar and Louis Kolar; sisters, Georgia Pustejovsky, Josephine Meinzer and Lucille Schroeder; and son-in-law, Laddie Nors.Survivors include her children, Milton Matus and wife, Mary Jean, of Austin, Benny Matus and wife, Kim, of Austin, Marsha Gerik and husband, Ronnie, of Aquilla, Melissa Reither and husband, Charlie, of Hutto, Monica Williamson and husband, Ken, of Arlington; daughter-in-law, Marcia Matus of Sunnyvale; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active pallbearers are David Nors, John Paul Matus, Matthew Matus, Ronnie Joe Gerik, Jacob Gerik, Zach Gerik, Joe Meyer, Levi Matus, Scott Lewis, and Andrew Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are Becky Sparks, Pauline Bynum, Tessa Matus, Emma Matus, Katie Matus and Sarah Bobbitt.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Adele's caregivers, Yadhira, Sharon, Carolyn and Linda for their loving care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fatima Cemetery (601 W. Houston St., Abbott, TX 76621) or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.