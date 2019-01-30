Doreen MattsonOct. 2, 1964 - Jan. 27, 2019Doreen "Dori" Elaine Mattson, 54, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Providence Hospital after a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. The funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 1, at First Woodway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, with all welcome to attend. Visitation will be 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 31, at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway, TX 76712.Dori was born in Houston, Texas, to Richard and Sharon Perry Weems. She was a graduate of James Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University in 1987. In the summer of 1985, Dori and Brian Mattson went on their first date to Dallas. They married on February 28, 1987, at First Baptist Church of Bellmead, where Dori served as the church pianist while at Baylor. Through their 31 years of marriage, they remained faithful and grew in commitment to God and each other.Throughout the years, Dori was quite the adventurer and entrepreneur. She served as a teacher, interior decorator, human resource manager, church pianist, custom wreath-maker, and most importantly, a stay-at-home mom. For a woman who was creative and multi-talented, her faith said everything about her. Some of her greatest joys in life were teaching youth Sunday School and serving as a sponsor on numerous trips with First Woodway Baptist Church's youth ministry, including La Grulla (mission trip to the Rio Grande Valley), Mission Arlington, Sondays Camp, and Pine Cove Junior High Retreat. She also loved playing the piano for more than two decades at First Baptist Bellmead, First Woodway, and Shiloh Baptist Churches. In recent years, she made four trips to South America to love and minister to the children at the Baptist Girls Home in Chile. Her true calling was loving people, which she did quite well. She loved God, her family, her numerous best friends, and everybody else fiercely- that was her true calling in life. Throughout her battle with cancer, she fought the good fight and allowed her disease to draw her closer to the Lord. She truly lived - faithfully, joyfully, and fully.Dori was preceded in death by her brother, David Weems.She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Brian Mattson, as well as her children whom she adored, Taylor Tate and husband, Mark, of Waco, Barrett, and Benton. She is also survived by her parents, Richard and Sharon Weems of Waco; brother, Daryl and wife, Suzanne, of Crawford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who have meant so much to her.Pallbearers will be Barrett Mattson, Benton Mattson, Mark Tate, Daryl Weems, Blake Mattson, Court Mattson, Brent Mattson, and Richard Weems (honorary).The family extends special thanks to Dori's fantastic team of doctors, nurses, and caretakers throughout her illness and in her final days. You brought light and hope to us.Thank you for loving Dori. She had the love of Christ in her, which was evident in so many ways of her life. That type of love never dies. She will be missed immensely, but we rejoice she is home and whole.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Woodway Baptist Church, Attn: Chile Girls Home. Dori loved serving in Chile, and would be so proud to help them. Please drop off or send donations to First Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway TX 76712.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
