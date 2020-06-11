Jose B. Matos
March 3, 1948 - June 5, 2020
Jose Benjamin Matos, 72, of Bellmead, Texas, passed away Friday June 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m., Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Hwy 195, Killeen, Texas 76542. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary service at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas 76710.
