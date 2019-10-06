Verna Ruth MathisNov. 24, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2019Mrs. Verna Ruth (Desmuke) Mathis, 81 of Navasota, passed away Wednesday, October 2, at her daughter's home in Edge, Texas. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Robert Nelson will officiate.Verna was born November 24, 1937, in Waco, Texas, to John Fred and Lloyd Lorene (Chance) Desmuke. She married Jimmy Ralph Mathis and together they had five children. Her mother taught her to quilt on a wooden frame when Verna was newly married and this began a life long passion for sewing and quilting. Verna worked in the admissions office at Texas A&M University for 11 years and and also drove a school bus. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a member of the First Baptist Church Quilting Group. Verna lived at 42 Place in Navasota and had several dear friends there that shared her love for plants, birds and traveling. They played many, many games of dominoes while sharing stories, memories and laughter.She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Ron Gay, Sandra and Jimmy Robinson, and Renee and Ricky Etheridge; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Jacklyn Mathis, Jr., and Darin and Tracie Mathis; brother and sister-in-law, William and Cindy Desmuke; sisters, Sue Pryor and Juanita Berry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mrs. Mathis was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorene Desmuke; husband, Jimmy Mathis; sister, Alice Ingram; and brother, Johnnie Desmuke.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contribution in her name be made to Hospice Brazos Valley at www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/donate.You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.Nobles Funeral Chapel402 E Blackshear St.Navasota, TX 77868(936) 825-7776
