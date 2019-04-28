Patsy MathisFeb. 27, 1937 - April 26, 2019Patsy Nell Mathis was raised to new life with Christ on Friday, April 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, at First United Methodist Church of Waco, preceded by a private burial service at 10:00 a.m., at Bosqueville Cemetery. A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church immediately following the memorial service.Pat was born February 27, 1937, in Hamilton, Texas, to William and Nell Freeman. She was educated at Troy High School and attended Baylor University before marrying the love of her life, Jim Mathis, August 3, 1957.She and Jim moved to Waco a year later and were active in the community for six decades. From serving as President of Christian Women's Club to volunteering at CareNet Pregnancy Center, teaching her WINGS Bible study at First United Methodist and supporting her four boys and thirteen grandchildren in all their school activities, Pat lived her life with joy and thanksgiving. Of all the places Pat and Jim visited, she loved the mountains of Red River, New Mexico more than any other. She went hiking, camping, and skiing with Jim and the boys and loved hosting cookouts at the family cabin. At home she could spend hours in her sewing closet making beautiful outfits for her seven granddaughters. Pat was known for her sense of humor, love for Jesus, passion for God's Word, and her absolute devotion and love of Jim.Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Ann Gibbs; and her son, Philip Freeman Mathis.Pat is survived by her husband, Jim; and her sons and their spouses: Andy and wife, Laura Leigh, Dana Mathis (wife of the late Phil Mathis), John and wife, Tina, and Jay and wife, Lydia. Granny Pat is survived by her thirteen grandchildren: Sarah Mathis, Stephen Mathis, Joshua Mathis, Jarrod Mathis, Micah Mathis, Tyler Mathis, Lawrie Bomar and husband, Jonathan, Karena Mathis, Annie Elequin and husband, Nathan, Emma Mathis, Grace Mathis, Matthew Mathis, and Elizabeth Mathis; and two great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Emery Bomar. She is also survived by her sister, Billye Pratt.Memorials may be made to CareNet Pregnancy Center, Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry and the Alzheimer's Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
