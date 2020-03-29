Lynda Mathis Sept. 10, 1944 - March 25, 2020 Lynda Darnell Mathis, 75, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service at Doris Miller Memorial Park on Monday, March 30. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Lynda, the only child of Robert Jr. and Della Mathis, was born September 10, 1944, in San Bernardino, California. Her maternal grandparents were the late Presiding Elder B.F. and Bessie Cooper, and her paternal grandparents were Robert Sr. and Mary Mathis. Lynda developed a love for music at a very young age, learning to play the piano at the tender age of six. A product of Waco schools, Lynda graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1961. She matriculated at Texas Southern University to pursue a degree in Music Education. While at Texas Southern, Lynda established herself as a gifted musician. She performed Rhapsody in Blue with the Houston Symphony at the age of 17 and also studied classical music with the Chicago Conservatory of Music. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Paul Quinn College and later, her Master's Degree in Education Administration from Tarleton State University. Lynda was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Lynda was a veteran public school educator and administrator. She taught in public school systems in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, and her alma mater, Paul Quinn College. She was the first African American to teach at Reicher Catholic High School and Parkview Christian Academy, both in Waco. She received the coveted honor of Teacher of the Year in 1988, while teaching at Lake Air Middle School. Lynda retired from Waco Public Schools as an Assistant Principal at A.J. Moore Academy. Lynda also served as Minister of Music for numerous churches throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and Central Texas. As a member of St. Luke A.M.E. Church, she served as Minister of Music for more than 22 years. She has also served in that capacity for many other churches. In addition to her service as a church musician, she also used her talents for civic and community gatherings. Lynda was a lifelong member of St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, Waco, Texas, where she confessed Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age. Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her family, boasting five living generations until her death. Lynda was preceeded in death by her father, Robert L. Mathis Jr.; maternal and paternal grandparents; and her son, Billy Davis Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mrs. Della Mathis; six children, Rhonda Cooper and husband, Shawn, Rory Davis and wife, Stephanie, Rhoshawn Davis-Thomas, Rosalyn Delane and husband, Robert, Lauren Montgomery and husband, Kenneth, Robert Ridley; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one godson.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco man arrested, accused of raping girl, 14, who contracted STD
-
Waco, McLennan County issue shelter-in-place order; county cases rise to 20
-
Waco extends shelter-in-place order until April 7; 23 COVID-19 cases reported in county
-
Robinsons submit likely winning bid on River Square Center
-
McLennan County confirms another COVID-19 case, as more recover from disease
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.