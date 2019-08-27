Jeffrey Don MathisJune 11, 1974 - August 19, 2019Jeffrey Don Mathis, 45, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, Kentucky. Honoring Jeff's life, a Celebration of Life Memorial, will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Renew Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd, Waco 76710 with the Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.Jeff was born June 11, 1974 at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. He attended Midway High School, Texas State Technical College and began his career with the family business - C&M Air Cooled Engine in 1990 and ending in 2018 as President. Jeff was the key figure in developing C&M's stake in the golf industry. He was responsible for C&M winning many outstanding dealer awards and was fortunate to be able to attend numerous Masters events and other major golf tournaments with his key customers. Jeff greatly enjoyed being able to meet Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other great golfers in his life. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed "catching fish" vs fishing, road trips with his buddies visiting various golf clubs across Texas, Colorado and New Mexico, and especially enjoyed spending time and traveling with his beautiful children, Sidney and Jackson. He contributed and was involved in many Waco charities such as Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Bowen Family Foundation, Baylor Athletics, Habitat for Humanity and The Waco Goodfellas. At age 21, Jeff became a Master Mason in the Baylor Lodge of Waco and was also a member of the Karem Shrine of Waco.Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Lori (Pennington) Mathis; children, Sidney Elise Mathis and Jackson Don Mathis; parents, Jerry Don and Darlyne (Cobbs) Mathis; father-in-law, Lawrence Pennington; sister and brother-in-law, Ron and Lisa (Mathis) Smyers; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and many dear friends."A man who followed his DREAMS not RULES—lived his life finding the humor in all situations."In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sidney and Jackson Mathis College Trust Fund at Wells Fargo Advisors, 4800 Lakewood Dr. Suite 1, Waco, TX 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
