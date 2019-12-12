Janet MathisAug. 31, 1940 - Dec. 9, 2019Janet Marie Mathis, age 79, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home.Janet was born on August 31, 1940, to Tressie May (Hardy) Bilton and Millard Fillmore Bilton in Waco, Texas. She attended Lometa High School where she met and married William Glynn Mathis, Sr. From this union was born four children, Tony, Dea Ann, Glynda and Bill. Janet retired from TDCJ in February 2006.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Glynn Mathis, Sr.; son, Tony Lynn Mathis; grandson, Cody Lynn Mathis; and granddaughter, Jessica Yezak.She is survived by daughters, Dea Ann Dees and husband, David, Glynda Floyd and husband, Wayne; son, William Mathis, Jr. and wife, Sara; daughter-in-law, Nancy Dewitt; grandchildren: David Dees III and wife, Krystal, Brandi Saunders and husband, Mike, Cassey Elfrez and husband, Richard, Chance Toole, Amber Dees, Colton Mitchell and wife, Brandi, Dakota Dees and Bre, Teilor Floyd, Caisyn Mathis, Chris Tilton and wife, Monica, and Makenzi Stuckwisch and husband, David; great-grandchildren: Keeley, Kenley, Marlee, Kutter, Ava, David, Kaitlyn, Joanna, Mary, Elijah, Richard, Eli, Haley, Logan, Jacy, Brinley, and Ellie.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Dallas.
