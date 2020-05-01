Harold Ray Mathis May 26, 1941 - April 29, 2020 Harold Ray "Rusty" Mathis 78, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 3, at St. Paul Memorial Park in Crawford, Texas, with the Rev. Curtis Holland officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at both events. Harold was born in Waco, Texas, to the late Harold and Eloise Thomas Mathis. He married Wilda Propst Mathis on July 20, 1963, in Waco, Texas. Harold retired from the Commercial Truck Sales business after 32 years working for Duncan Freightliner and Bird-Kultgen Ford. Harold graduated from China Spring High School in May 1959 and Business College at McLennan Community College. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by wife, Wilda Propst Mathis; and parents, Harold and Eloise Mathis. Harold is survived by his daughter, Connie Schmalriede and husband, Rodney; granddaughter, Lindsey Gohlke and husband, Colby; and grandson, Brody Schmalriede and girlfriend, Kinze Reich. He is also survived by sisters, Wilma Crevis and husband, Frank, and Karen Smith and husband, Don; brothers, Kenneth Mathis and wife, Claire, Jerry Don Mathis and wife, Darlyne; and brother-in-law, Lewis Propst and wife, Mary. Pallbearers are all Harold "Rusty" Mathis' nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Keith Boles M.D. and the Westview Manor Team for your compassion. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church P.O. Box 156, McGregor, Texas 76657 or St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 140 Prairie Chapel Rd Crawford, Texas 76638. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Service information
May 2
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 3
Service
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
St. Paul Memorial Park
10186 Cedar Rock Parkway
CRAWFORD, TX 76638
10186 Cedar Rock Parkway
CRAWFORD, TX 76638
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
