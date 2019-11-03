Janette Willingham MathiasNov. 8, 1931 - Nov. 1, 2019Janette Willingham Mathias died November 1, 2019, a week shy of her 88th birthday. She was born on November 8, 1931 in Harlingen, Texas, and lived in Waco after coming to Baylor in 1948.She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Harold Mathias. She is also survived by her sons, all of the Waco area, George Wolfe and wife, Karen, Tom Wolfe, and Jim Wolfe and wife, Sharon; and stepdaughters, Dorothy Ables and husband, Mickey, of Houston and Ellen de Alessandrini and husband, Rick, of New York City. She has 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Besides her family, her greatest joy was serving as nurse supervisor at Hillcrest Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and enjoyed volunteering in many capacities for the Church.The family wishes to thank the Heartis Senior Living facility for their excellent care over the past 32 months and Blue Bonnet Hospice for their recent care.Graveside service for the family will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.Donations in memory of Janette may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 601 Columbus Avenue, Waco, 76701.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

