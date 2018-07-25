Paul Carlton MathewsFebruary 15, 1933 - July 20, 2018Lieutenant Colonel Paul Carlton Mathews USAF (Ret.) of Montgomery, AL, passed into Heaven, Friday, July 20, 2018. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Westminster Room at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1728 S. Hull St. Montgomery, AL, 36104, followed by a Memorial Service at noon in the sanctuary, with Rev. Claude McRoberts officiating.Colonel Mathews was born in Palatka, Florida, February 15, 1933, to Carlton Joseph Mathews and Leah Garbett Mathews. In his early years, he was active in the First Baptist Church of Palatka as well as the Boy Scouts of America, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1955, he graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, SC, and in 1968, he acquired his Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Colonel Mathews was a combat veteran of Southeast Asia, flying numerous special operations missions in helicopters for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Colonel Mathews served Baylor University as an academic advisor, pilot, and admissions counselor. He retired from Baylor and then completed a third career as a counselor at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. He was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he served as a Ruling Elder.Preceding Colonel Mathews in death are his first wife, Dottie; parents, Carlton and Leah Mathews; and brother, Richard.Survivors include his wife, Margaret Harbor Gracey Mathews; daughter, Beth Beckwith and Paul of Sydney, Australia; and sister, Leah Fontaine and Joe of Bear Valley Springs, California. Extended families include: Sally Byrd and Chuck, Ann Gillespie and Dean, and Sarah Hillyer and Josh and their children, Harbor and Zelda. Paul will be missed by his family and many loving friends.Memorials may be made to The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409 or to Trinity Presbyterian Church.Leak Memory Chapel945 Lincoln Rd.Montgomery, AL 36109(334) 272-6501Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.