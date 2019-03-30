Sarah Nell MastersOct. 29, 1932 - March 28, 2019Sarah Nell Masters, 86, of Waco, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, at Waco Memorial Park, with Dr. Jim Moshinskie officiating. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sarah was born October 29, 1932, in Cleveland, Texas, to Cecil (Sonny) and Sallie Bell (Gordon) Guthrie, the only girl in a family of four brothers, Cecil (Sonny), Joe, George, and Robert Guthrie, all of whom preceded her in death.Sarah graduated from Sam Houston State University. She married Travis O. Masters in 1954, and they were parents to a son and a daughter. Sarah was a retired elementary school teacher who taught in Texas schools over 40 years. She loved to travel with her family in their travel trailer all over the United States. She also enjoying taking cruises.Sarah is survived by her son, Travis O. Masters Jr. and wife, Lynnette; daughter, Melissa Tibbets; and four grandchildren, Michael Tibbets and wife, Kadie, Emily Rhame and husband, Bryan, Amy Tibbets, and Justin Masters.Sign our Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
