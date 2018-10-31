Letha MassingillJuly 11, 1920 - October 29, 2018Letha Massingill, 98, passed away on October 29, 2018. Graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., October 30, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park.Letha was born, July 11, 1920, in Indian Gap, Texas, to Henry and Ethel Lawson.Letha was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Milford Massingill.Letha had one son, Glyn Massingill and wife, Lynn of Alamo, TX; two grandchildren, Tate Massingill and wife, Katee, of Ashburn, VA, and Paige Massingill of Fairfax, VA.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

