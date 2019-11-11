Jefferson Massey, IIIApril 8, 1941 - Nov. 8, 2019Jefferson Davis (Bud) Massey, III was called home November 8, 2019 surrounded by family singing hymns of praise. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." (Psalms 116:15) Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Bud was born April 8, 1941 in Greenville, Texas. Solid in his faith, his family and friends will remember him as a Christian man of high character who was admired by many who sought his wisdom and wit. Few could resist his wry smile and the twinkle in his eye. He spent his life serving the Lord and loving his family and was often described as larger than life. Most recently he was a funeral director and in his earlier years, he owned a nursery and enjoyed landscaping contracts which included Six Flags of Texas. The majority of his career was spent with The Texas Department of Public Safety, where he retired in 2002 as a Regional Supervisor in Communications. His talents exceeded more than most, he was an avid craftsman working in floral and landscape design as well as woodworking. He was a deacon, licensed minister and mason with the Pickton Masonic Lodge.Bud was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. Massey, Jr. and Pauline Bowers Massey; his in-laws, Herbert and Lema Gideon; and his son, Jefferson Davis Massey, IV.He is survived by his adoring wife of nearly 58 years, Rita Massey; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Donna Massey of Lubbock, Texas. He is also survived by three daughters, Tamara and husband, Bobby Machac of Groesbeck, Texas, Melody and husband, Michael Herring of Robinson, Texas, and Cyndi Franz of Katy, Texas; and one son, Nathaniel and wife, Natalie Burns of Walnut Creek, California. He also enjoyed many trips and good times with his best friends, Joe & Sally Flores.Left to fulfill his legacy are 11 grandchildren: Zach Almond, Bethany Austin and husband, Shane, Aaron Almond and wife, Hannah, Andrew Almond, Katy Ann Herring, Abygale Herring, Maisey Herring, Jacob Franz, Jamicyn Franz, Carter Massey, Addison Burns and Jefferson Burns; two great-grandchildren, Stella Almond and Eloise Almond; and two nephews, John Massey of Greenville, Texas and Jim Massey of Lubbock, Texas.Pallbearers will include his grandsons and friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
