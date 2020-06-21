Dennis Masone March 11, 1944 - June 16, 2020 Dennis Anthony Masone passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Dennis was born March 11, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to Elmo and Louise Masone. Dennis was an avid photographer who opened a business in Greenlawn, New York, with his wife, Nita, in 1987. Leaving his New York family at Calvary Chapel Island of Grace in 2018 and relocating to Calvary Chapel in Waco, Texas, he helped form a ministry with fellow Christians called "Brothers for Others." Dennis has served the homeless and those in need for many years. His greatest joy was giving the Word of God and loving others. He is survived by his wife, Nita Masone; his daughters, Cynthia Leykum and Kimberly Torregrossa; and his three grandchildren, Frank, Jessica and Anthony; along with countless friends whom he loved as family. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
