Eloise MasonJuly 8, 1930 - July 12, 2019Mrs. Eloise Mason, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Fountain of Life, 2200 Ross Ave., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Fountain of Life, 2200 Ross Ave., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.