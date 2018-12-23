Carl Eugene MasonJuly 5, 1932 - December 17, 2018Carl Eugene "Gene" Mason, age 86, of Argyle, Texas, passed away on December 17, 2018. Memorial services are pending.He was born in Waco, Texas, on July 5, 1932, to Carl E. and Marion (Sloan) Mason. Professionally all Gene ever wanted to be was a pilot. He began his aviation career crop dusting and doing charter flights before becoming an advanced ground and flight instructor, first as Miller Aircraft's Chief Pilot in Waco. In an August 1966 Waco Tribune-Herald article, Gene's accomplishments were highlighted at a farewell gathering prior to his leaving for Dallas where he went to work for Flight Proficiency and Jet Fleet. Afterward he ran his own company, Gene Mason & Associates, continuing to provide instruction, testing and expert witness testimony as requested before his retirement in 2004.Gene was a loving husband and father and enjoyed the annual family reunions at Lake Whitney beginning in 1982 with his ever growing family, a tradition that continues to this day. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Waco Commandery No. 10, and Knights Templar in addition to belonging to Karem Shrine in Waco and the Shrine Band. He enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica and spending time with his beloved dogs.He is survived by his wife, Martha of Argyle; sister, Frances Gant (Bob) of Dallas; sons, Shawn (Karen) of Waco, Stuart (Michele) of Denton, Preston (Jennifer) of Ponder; daughters, Kim Robinson (Paul) of Austin, and Marie Mason of Hewitt; nephew, Jim Gant (Teri) of Plano; niece, Susan Gant of Dallas. Gene also leaves six grandchildren, Herman T. Bell, III (Mindy) of Crawford, Laura May (Craig) of Mesquite, Mallory Banda (Mike) of Leander, Melissa Sullivan (Chase) of Crawford, Travis Mason of Leander, and J. Walter McConnell of Austin; three step-grands, Ansley, Christopher (Crystal) and Chase; 11 great-grandchildren; and many life-long friends.Suggested donations to honor Gene are your local pet society and the Masonic Lodge eye foundation.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.