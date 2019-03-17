James Robert MaskeDec. 14, 1946 - March 5, 2019James Robert Maske, 72, of Waco, known by friends and family as Bob, son of the late Clyde Maske of High Point, North Carolina, and the late Elizabeth ("Lib") Maske of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away in his home, surrounded by friends and family on March 5, 2019. Bob was born December 14, 1946 in Hickory, North Carolina.Bob was united in loving marriage to Sharon Sakser in January of 1966. They were blessed to have over 53 years of marriage together prior to his passing away. Bob and Sharon's union was blessed with two children.Bob was a 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring at the rank of Master Sargeant. He entered civilian life working for ESI and retired from L-3 Com. after an esteemed career as a leader in the systems engineering field. Bob took great pride working on military aircraft.Bob was an avid golfer until his battle with cancer caused him to retire his golf clubs. Bob was also active with the Sul Ross bridge club. Bob and his wife, Sharon, enjoyed their motorhome, including taking trips to Seattle, the Grand Canyon, Florida and more. He also enjoyed spending as much time with his family though they lived a far, including taking special trips with his grandsons. Bob was known as someone who once you were blessed with his friendship, you had a lifelong friend.His honorable life will be forever cherished in the lives of wife, Sharon Maske of Waco; children, David Maske of Duval, Washington, and Heather (Maske) Aherne of Greensboro, North Carolina; sons-in-law, Nick Aherne and Steve Danzey; and grandsons, Collin and Patrik Aherne; and a host of cousins and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Maske of Hickory, North Carolina.Bob's memorial will be held 11:00 a.m., March 30, 2019, at Lakeshore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Road, Waco, Texas followed by a Celebration of Life lunch at El Conquistador in Bellmead. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center.The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Bonnet Hospice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
