Wesley MashekAug. 18, 1943 - July 13, 2018Wesley Joseph Mashek, age 74, of Hewitt, passed away, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Waco, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 16, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow afterwards at Waco Memorial Cemetery.Wesley was born, August 18, 1943, in Waco, the son of Jim J. and Janie (Krenek) Mashek. He attended West schools and was a 1962 graduate of West High School. On September 4, 1970, he was united in marriage to Gwendolyn C. Gonce. Wesley worked many years as a supervisor at General Tire and Marathon Technology, taking extreme pride in his jobs. Wesley had a lot of hobbies: woodworking, gardening, hunting, golfing, and fishing. He loved being outside! His yard never went dormant, even when he was in the last stages of cancer. Wesley planted gardens for all seasons, and his friends and family enjoyed the harvests of all his hard work. He loved spending time fishing on many lakes in Texas and participated in many fishing tournaments. Life was never dull with Wesley around. He loved to laugh, eat good food (especially fried shrimp!), and relax on the back porch with a good cup of coffee and the newspaper.Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Mashek and Evelyn (Mashek) Hlavaty; and infant granddaughter, Layne Adaline Mashek.Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Gwen; daughter, Debi Marshall and husband, Scott, of Eagan, Minnesota; son, Chris Mashek and wife, Anne, of Belton; grandson on the way, Baby Mashek, of Belton; granddaughter, Stephanie Tierney and husband, Paul, of Eagan, MN; grandson, Brandon Marshall, of Eagan, MN; great-granddaughter on the way, Baby Tierney, of Eagan, MN; brother, Sammy Mashek and wife, Gayle, of Eddy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice or American Cancer Society.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
