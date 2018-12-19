Timothy Paul MartinezAug. 17, 1956 - Dec. 16, 2018Tim Martinez (Uncle Timmy), 62, a long-time resident of Waco and more recently of Powderly, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 16, 2018. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Avenue, with Matt Snowden and Barry Foster officiating.Tim was born August 17, 1956, in Fort Worth, to Homer and Emily Martinez. As a young child, Tim spent many days traveling with his three sisters and mother to hear his father preach at revivals and churches all over the country. He was raised in Dallas and graduated from Hillcrest High School. Tim was bull rider, a boxer, a runner, a triathlete, a musician, a cook, and a proud alumnus of Baylor University. He enjoyed supporting Baylor athletics and maintaining friendships with his Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers over the years. Tim was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Waco, and he enjoyed a fulfilling career as a traveling church pew salesman for L.L. Sams and Sons, and most recently for Ratigan-Schottler Manufacturing.In 1988, Tim married Leigh Anne Humphrey and they had two sons, Mack and Robert, who gave him joy beyond measure. He also had an especially close nephew, Drew Foster, who lived with Tim and his family for several years. He never had a bad word to say about anyone (except Phoenix the dog). To say that Tim was a colorful character is an understatement. He loved to make friends wherever he went and treasured hearing the life stories of others as much as he enjoyed sharing his own. His life experience stories are legendary and will continue to be retold and make his friends and family laugh time and time again for years to come. He lived life to the fullest and fiercely fought his illness without complaint. Tim is survived by his parents, Homer and Emily Martinez of Dallas; sons, Mack Martinez of Dallas and Robert Martinez of China Spring; sister, Ginny Foster and husband, Barry, of Lake Jackson; sister, Terry Dore and husband, Alan, of Ft. Worth; sister, Shelly Holland and husband, John, of Little Elm; sweetheart, Wanda Butler of Powderly; and numerous nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers are Brent Bahner, Ken Crowson, Curt Kreil, Gregg Kremer, Adam Merriott, Allan Sampson, and Kyle Watson.Memorial donations may be made to Texas Baptist Men at TBMTX.org, 5351 Catron, Dallas Texas 75227, 214-381-2800.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
