Richard Anthony MartinezJuly 29, 1971 - Jan. 13, 2020Richard "Ricky" A. Martinez, 48, of Waco, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence.Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, January 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.Ricky was born July 29, 1971, in Waco, to Lupe and Mary Martinez. He attended Waco High and then became a local area painting contractor. Ricky was a boxer, loved making money, loved slow jams and was the family joker. He loved his family and spending time with them. Ricky was known for having a heart of gold. One of his famous quotes and one that he always would say is "Make Money, Flip Money".He was preceded in death by his father, Lupe Martinez.Ricky is survived by his mother, Mary Martinez; daughter, Jessica Rodriquez and husband, Edward Rodriquez; daughter, Kayla Martinez and husband, Miguel Morales; son, Richard Anthony Martinez, Jr. "lil Ricky"; daughter, Zoey; daughter, Xena; sister, Sissy Martinez; sister, Yolanda Martinez; sister, Monica Martinez; twin brother, Stevie Martinez; sister, Lola Martinez; sister, Sophia Martinez; mother of his children, Donna Martinez; grandson, Julius; granddaughter, Ariana; granddaughter, Aviani; and by many other family members and friends that loved him.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Martinez, Richard Anthony
