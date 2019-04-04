Lupe L. Martinez1946 - 2019Lupe Lopez Martinez went to be with our Lord on March 31, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. Lupe was peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at a local hospital.A Rosary will be recited from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be given in Honor of Lupe at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church.Lupe was born in Axtell, Texas in 1946 to David and Louise Lopez. Lupe attended La Vega Schools and Truman Cosmetology School and later went on to work for Jones Truck Insurance for 32 years as a Policy Clerk, retiring in 2011.Lupe's enjoyment in life was watching sports on T.V., she loyally supported The Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Lady Bears Basketball team. Lupe's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her four grandsons; she loved cooking especially making tortillas for her grandsons and other loved ones.Lupe was preceded in death by her father, David Chato Lopez, Sr.; mother, Louise Lopez; brother, Ray Lopez; and brother, David Lopez, Jr.Lupe is survived by her husband, Mario Sr.; son, Mario Jr. and his two sons, Noah and Aiden; daughter, Mia and husband, Sean Blakeney, and their two sons, Ethan and Alex; brother, Ben Lopez, Sr. and wife, Yolanda; brother, Rayes Lopez and wife, Connie; brother, Johnny Lopez and Mary Lou; sister, Vickie and husband, Peter Deleon; brother, Jesse Lopez and wife, Josie; brother, Jim Lopez and wife, JoAnn; and sister, Mary Ann and husband, Sam Serrato, Sr.; also including brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from the Martinez family; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.Special Thanks to all the Nurses and Doctors at Hillcrest Scott and White, Texas Oncology staff, Royal Manor Nursing Rehab team and staff. We give our thanks to all who cared for her and helped through this difficult journey, we thank her sister Vickie who stayed by her side each week helping Lupe, sister Mary Ann for her help and overnight visits, we want to recognize nieces Dolores and Suzie who were a great help and shared lots of fun stories to brighten her day, Lupe's cousins Gloria Gomez and Gloria Gonzales for their help and encouragement, childhood friend Katy Mojica for her visits, kind words, and uplifting cards.Lupe will be missed dearly by her family and loved ones; as she loved us, we will always continue to love her. May she forever be in our hearts, resting in peace with Eternal Life in Heaven.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
