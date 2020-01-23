Louis C. MartinezJan. 12, 1943 - Jan. 21, 2020Louis Collins Martinez, 77, of Waco, Texas, passed away at his residence on January 21, 2020. Funeral Services will at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, at The Mighty Wind Worship Center, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
Earthman Baytown Funeral Home
Jan 24
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 24, 2020
Earthman Baytown Funeral Home
Jan 24
Commital Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery
