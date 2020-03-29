Raymond G. Martinez, Jr. April 13, 1951 - March 28, 2020 Raymond G. Martinez Jr., 68, of Lorena, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Due to the government mandate regarding COVID-19, his memorial service will be held at a later date. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
In memory
