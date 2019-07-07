Jesus Martinez, Jr.February 27, 1950 - July 4, 2019Mr. Jesus "Jesse" Martinez, Jr., age 69, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., July 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Jesse was born on February 27, 1950 to Jesus, Sr., and Anita (Navejar) Martinez in Waco, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. He married the love of his life, Gloria Sisneros on April 25, 1970, and they celebrated 49 years together. Mr. Martinez was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served as a Sergeant in the Air Force from 1970 to 1974. He loved coaching, and coached at Southern Little League over 25 years. He was also a member of the Waco Missions and coached semi-pro baseball. Jesse enjoyed carpentry, sports, family, and spending time with his children. He was known as the Infamous Uncle Jesse and South Waco Champion.Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Teresa Vela, Beatrice Barron, Theodora DeLuna, Guadalupe Villarrial, and Rosie Martinez; brothers, Rudy Martinez, Ramon Martinez, and David Martinez.Survivors include his wife, Gloria Martinez of Waco; daughter, Eva Marie Martinez of Waco; son, Joe Victor Martinez and wife, Deana of Waco; grandchildren: Alfonso Palacios, Gabriela Palacios, Aariyah Martinez, Braylen Jai Martinez, Jovi Martinez, and Grayson Martinez all of Waco; sisters, Eva DeLeon, Margie Sanchez, Herlinda Morales and husband, George, Stella Montelongo and husband, Ernest, and Rebecca Anderson and husband, Scotty Dog; a host of nieces and nephews; He had great influence on everyone he came in contact with. Jesse will be missed.The family would like to thank the staff at Westview Manor and Interim Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided to our loved one.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
