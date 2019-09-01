Jesus ( Jesse) Martinez Jr.February 27,1950 - July 4, 2019The family of Jesus Martinez, Jr would like to express their appreciation for all the love and support that was extended to them during a week long journey with our loved one. We appreciate all the visits, prayers, food, phone calls and love. We will forever be grateful for the love you showed him and us. He enjoyed all the visits and the different meals prepared for him. He would smile and say " I just love it!"He enjoyed the love he received throughout his life but especially during his final days. Thank you!The family of Jesus Martinez Jr.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.