Jesus ( Jesse) Martinez Jr.February 27,1950 - July 4, 2019The family of Jesus Martinez, Jr would like to express their appreciation for all the love and support that was extended to them during a week long journey with our loved one. We appreciate all the visits, prayers, food, phone calls and love. We will forever be grateful for the love you showed him and us. He enjoyed all the visits and the different meals prepared for him. He would smile and say " I just love it!"He enjoyed the love he received throughout his life but especially during his final days. Thank you!The family of Jesus Martinez Jr.
