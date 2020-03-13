Isamar Martinez

Aug. 26, 1975 - Feb. 28, 2020

Isamar Martinez passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 North 21st Street, in Waco.

