Isaac Martinez
June 3, 1932 - May 22, 2020
Graveside Service will be held at 11:15 a.m., May 27, 2020, at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation was held on May 26.
Isaac Martinez enlisted in the U. S Army and was sent to Korea as part of a 2nd Infantry Division. He was captured at a place called Kunu-ri and a prisoner for almost three years. When the Korean War ended, Isaac was released and came home.
Isaac was a National Guard Paratrooper for many years and retired from the Dorris Miller VA Medical Center. He moved to his hometown, Rosebud, Texas, where he lived until recently.
Isaac was preceded in death by his natural father, Inez Martinez; mother and father, Isidra Flores Martinez Castro and Jose Angel Castro; his brothers, Frank, Antonio, Angel and Guadalupe Castro; his sisters, Nellie Veracruz, Magdalena Rodriquez, Pauline Salas and Connie Maldonado.
He is survived by his wife, Ellenita; sister, Josephine Bravo of Fort Worth, a stepdaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
