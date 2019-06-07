Elvira MartinezAug. 6, 1926 - June 5, 2019Elvira Martinez, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Elvira was born to Domingo and Maria Fernandez, August 6, 1926, Bryan, Texas.The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Gutierrez officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, Nacho Martinez, Sr.; daughters, Anita Cruz and Mary Garza; daughter-in-law, Lupe Martinez; sisters, Connie Pesina and Josie Youngblood.Elvira is survived by five sons, Nacho Jr. and wife, Maria "Mary" Martinez, Mario Martinez, Sr., Steve and wife, Viola Martinez, Fernando and wife, Kaui Martinez, and Danny and wife, Stella Martinez; three daughters, Faye Martinez, Fidela and husband, Ralph Vanegas, Sr., Freddie and husband, Ronnie Rodriguez, Sr.; and son-in-law, Gilbert Garza. Elvira had 24 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pallbearers: Abel Apodaca, Jr., Christopher Martinez, Mike Martinez, Nick Martinez, Gil Cruz, and Robert Garza.Honorary Pallbearers: Mario Martinez, Jr., Marcus Rodriguez, and Ronnie Rodriguez.Elvira is truly loved and will be missed dearly by everyone, she enjoyed family gatherings and having the family around. Fly high, Grandma. You will be our special angel.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
