Mary Jane Martinelli August 26, 1921 - April 15, 2020 Graveside services for Mary Jane Sims Martinelli will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, at Oakwood Cemetery, Rev. Leslie King officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Waco, TX.
Photo Gallery
In memory
