Wiley MartinNov. 27, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2019Wiley Martin, 82, of Lexington passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Mark's Medical Center in LaGrange. Funeral service is 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at Phillips and Luckey in Rockdale, with The Rev. Ray Dennis of Shiloh Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will also be Friday, 4:00 pm at Phillips and Luckey, until service time. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Starr Cemetery near Elkhart, Texas.Wiley Joe Martin was born on November 27, 1936, in Mart, Texas, to Joel Enoch and Mozelle Lafaun (Wiley) Martin. He proudly served in the United States Army. On December 16, 1977, he married Linda Goetz at the Assembly of God Church in Cameron, Texas.Wiley worked at ALCOA for 35 years, retiring in May of 2003. He was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, the Lexington American Legion #6 where he served with their Honor Guard, the Lexington Lions Club where he served on the Lexington Park Building Committee, as well as a member of the United Steel Workers Union of America. He enjoyed having his morning and afternoon coffee meetings at Herk's.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Mozelle Martin; and two brothers, Bobby James Martin and Jimmy Don Martin.He is survived by his wife, Linda Martin of Lexington; son, Clifton Wiley Martin and wife, Laurie Brooke Martin of Meridian, ID; daughters, Dolly Denise Martin of Wisconsin, Kimberly Ann Martin of Cedar Park, and Becky Jo Schubert and husband, James, of Rosanky; brother, Jerry Lynn Martin of Arizona; and grandchildren, David Wiley Martin, James Jackson Martin, Clifton Wiley "Bubba" Martin, Jr., and Dean Clayton Martin.Phillips & Luckey Funeral HomeRockdale, TX 76567(512) 466-5454Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
