Wanda M. MartinNov. 10, 1935 - May 29, 2019Wanda Mae Martin, 83, of Woodway passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Rd. with Father James Ekeocha as celebrant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 7, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, lead by Deacon Rae Carter.Wanda was born in Louisville, KY on November 10, 1935 to John and Viola Hettinger (Lausman). Schooled in Louisville, she enjoyed being drum majorette, cotillion, singing in the church choir, and taking piano and accordion lessons. She always enjoyed music and dancing.After graduation, Wanda worked as bookkeeper for Citizens Fidelity Bank. She married Bill Martin on November 17, 1956. She became a member of Younger Women's Club of St. Matthews.In 1974 the family moved to Waco, Texas where her and her husband became charter members of the St. Jerome Catholic Church. Wanda was also a 36 year member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1975, New Comers and Neighbors, St. Jerome Women's Society, Red Hats (Crimson Cuties Group). She also played Mah-Jongg at Harrison Center.Her hobbies were garage and estate sales, accessorizing her home and trying out new recipes as well as entertaining friends. She loved being a homemaker for their four children. She later worked for Tuesday Morning for 10 years and enjoyed serving their customers.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Viola and John Hettinger; and one brother, Jack Hettinger of Louisville, Kentucky.She is survived by three sons, Ronnie and wife, Beverly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Richard and Kevin, both of Waco; one daughter, Deborah of Titusville, Florida; granddaughters, Amy Brewer and husband, Don of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jennifer Doty and husband, Ryan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and four great grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
