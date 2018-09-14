Wallace MartinJan. 27, 1923 - Sept. 12, 2018Wallace Eric Martin, Sr., 95, of Woodway, went to Heaven, Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Rev Richard Rust officiating. A reception with the family will follow the service.Wallace Eric Martin was born, January 27, 1923, in Ft. Worth. Wallace Martin married Dorothy Jean May in 1947, and they had four children.Wallace Martin won a National Championship and a World Championship in his lifetime, and he placed 2nd in two National Championships, and 2nd in a World Championship! Wallace was the National Roque Champion in 1938 when he was just 15 years old, competing against adult men! He placed 2nd in the National Roque Championship in 1939 and 1948. Wallace Martin and his brother, Don Martin , won the World Skeet Championship for the All Gauge Two Man Team Midclass - 490x500 in 1965! Wallace also won a medal for shooting 125 straight. Wallace Martin and Don Martin won 2nd place in the World Skeet Championship for the 12 Gauge Two Man Team in 1964, and Wallace won the 1964 Club Champion National Skeet Shooting Association Medal as well as a medal for shooting 50 straight. Wallace shot 495 out of 500 straight in competition.Wallace Martin attended school in Lacy Lakeview and graduated from Waco High School in 1941. Wallace was involved in many sports in high school, and he was an Eagle Scout. He attended Texas Tech University. Wallace received the first varsity letter ever given to a freshman, when he was on the Texas Tech Golf Team.Before finishing his education, Wallace joined the Navy where he became a Lt. He served as a Navy Aircraft Pilot in World War II. He was also on the wrestling team in the Navy and won 1st place in his weight class while in training. He once won a Navy Wrestling Match with his arm broken during the match.Following his service, Wallace attended and graduated from Baylor University in 1947. Wallace also restarted the Baylor Golf Team, after it was disbanded during the war. Wallace won the first golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club with a score of 67.Wallace and Dorothy Jean were married at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Waco on December 20, 1947. He taught High School Business Courses in Kerrville and drove a school bus. Wallace and Dorothy also owned a Put-Put Golf Course in Kerrville.Wallace Martin became a Golf Professional at the City Municipal Course in Bryan. He was the Golf Pro at Capitol City Country Club in Austin; Highlander Country Club in Spring Branch; Galveston Country Club; Jack Tar Hotel and Country Club on Grand Bahama Island; Foxfire Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Gatesville Country Club; and Woodland West Country Club in Waco. Wallace Martin designed and built all or part of most of the golf courses where he was the Golf Professional. Wallace Eric Martin was a member of the PGA, Professional Golfers' Association. Wallace held great golf tournaments throughout the years with many famous golf professionals and celebrities in attendance.Wallace also worked in Orinda, California for the Duffell family. Wallace owned his own sprinkling system business, Automatic Rain, in Waco. Wallace worked until his 90's.Wallace Martin loved any type of sport or game. He usually won. Wallace mastered the art of telling jokes. Wallace was a master inventor. He loved to write and recite poetry. He continued to fly airplanes most of his life. Wallace wrote against nuclear proliferation. Wallace did everything with thoughtful, careful consideration. He drew amazing blueprints, and penmanship was very important to him. Wallace E. Martin made and maintained long lasting friendships. Wallace Eric Martin is deeply loved by his family and friends. Most importantly, Jesus had his hand on Wallace E. Martin directing his life forever. Wallace surrendered his life to Jesus and was baptized as a boy. He had daily Bible Studies with his wife and prayed for his family when he was in his 90's.He was preceded in death by his parents: Horace William Martin and Sudie Stringfellow Martin; his siblings, H. W. "Dub" Martin, Jr., Donald "Don" Martin, and Elouise Martin; and grandson, Lance Lambert.Wallace Martin is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; sons, Wallace and wife, Renee, and Travis and wife Debbie; daughter, Jean Ann and Jennifer; five grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Woodway, New Horizons Class.Dorothy Martin and the family would like to especially thank: Dr. Paul Sands, Terry Graham, Charlie Dodd, the staff at First Woodway, Dr. Grant, Texas Home Health Home Care and Hospice, and all of the family members and friends for your outpouring of love and support at this time. We are sincerely grateful to each and every one of you.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
