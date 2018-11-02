Steve MartinDec. 9, 1942 - Oct. 31, 3018Steven W. Martin passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 5, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 4, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.The full obituary may be read at www.WHBfamily.com and the family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

